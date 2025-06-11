Azerbaijan-Uzbek Investment Company reviews over 100 projects, targets high-growth ventures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Currently, we have considered more than 100 investment projects between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and more than 15 of them were chosen for detailed analysis, said Nazim Gadzhiev, Director of the Azerbaijan-Uzbek Investment Company, during the panel session "Azerbaijan – Uzbekistan: Vector of Economic Partnership" at the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Gadzhiev emphasized that their company operates as a private equity firm, not a credit organization, investing primarily in minority stakes across various industrial sectors. "Last year, we established our office in Tashkent, and we are currently setting up our office in Baku, which will allow us to efficiently cover the Azerbaijan market," he explained.

The company’s investment team consists of 13 specialists with extensive experience in local and international organizations, with three-quarters of the team based in Uzbekistan. "We invest in existing companies when we acquire assets that have clear growth potential," Gadzhiev noted.

He highlighted that their cooperation goes beyond financial capital: "We also facilitate the establishment of corporate governance, operational and financial controls, and actively involve our specialists in supervisory councils to make strategic decisions."

Of the projects selected for analysis, four are in various industrial fields, one is in financial technologies, and notably, the company is involved in the construction of the largest international school in New Tashkent. "We are developing several projects between Azerbaijani and Uzbek companies and plan to start implementation by the end of this year," Gadzhiev said.

The company also actively seeks business partners internationally, engaging with trade chambers and business societies to bring in companies from Germany, Italy, Japan, and Middle Eastern countries. "We plan to co-invest with other financial institutions and investment companies. For example, the international school project is being carried out in partnership with an investment company from Abu Dhabi and the direct investments fund in Uzbekistan."

Gadzhiev concluded by emphasizing their focus on high-potential projects: "Our main task is to invest in companies with the highest potential to boost the economic growth of our countries, and our professional team is doing everything possible to make this happen."