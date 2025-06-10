Turkmenistan addresses reports of entry ban for its citizens to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, in connection with the appearance in the media of reports on the introduction of a partial ban on entry into the US for citizens of Turkmenistan, states that such a decision causes extreme misunderstanding and concern on the part of the Turkmen government, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, Turkmenistan, being a neutral state, whose status has been recognized three times by resolutions of the UN General Assembly, strictly observes all international norms and rules in the field of migration.

In this context, Turkmenistan's experience in the practical implementation of UN conventions regulating legal, social, humanitarian, and other issues related to refugees and stateless persons is one of the most advanced in the world. This is constantly noted at various international forums held under the auspices of the UN and other authoritative international organizations.

At the same time, Turkmenistan, in close cooperation with foreign states, in accordance with bilateral agreements, effectively considers issues of entry and exit of citizens on a reciprocal basis, which allows for proper control over compliance with the legislation of interested parties.

The Turkmen side is deeply convinced that measures similar to the above restrictions should be introduced in cases of foreign citizens committing serious offenses in the host country. In this regard, it should be especially emphasized that citizens of Turkmenistan traveling abroad, including to the US, are distinguished by a high level of law-abidingness.

Based on the above, the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan considers this decision a hasty step that does not take into account the high results of bilateral Turkmen-US cooperation in the widest range of areas, as well as its current positive development, including such an important area as migration policy.

