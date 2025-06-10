Uzbekneftegaz, Russia's Tatarstan discuss joint projects in power engineering

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. Following agreements reached at INNOPROM-2025, JSC Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of industrial clusters from Russia's Tatarstan held a video conference and discussed cooperation in power engineering and exploring joint industrial projects, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Tatarstan delegation presented the Unified Center for the Promotion of Energy Engineering Products — a project aimed at coordinating efforts to promote high-tech regional products in global markets, including the CIS.

The sides also explored opportunities for collaboration in the development, production, and supply of integrated technological solutions for the oil and gas sector.

A presentation was given on KER-Holding, a managing company that provides a full engineering cycle across energy, petrochemicals, oil refining, metallurgy, and mechanical engineering.

In addition, AR SERVICE – Digital Inspector showcased innovative augmented reality (AR) solutions designed to improve the efficiency of industrial inspections. The parties discussed the potential integration of AR technologies into production processes and the broader prospects for technological collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further study the initiatives presented, continue work in key areas, and develop practical, mutually beneficial cooperation.