Kazakh PM orders all-encompassing steps to sew up safety and comfort for tourists

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 10. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has instructed government agencies to take comprehensive steps to ensure a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for tourists from the moment they arrive in the country until their departure, Trend reports.

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov emphasized the importance of delivering high standards of service and security across all tourist facilities, including hotels and key attractions. He noted that tourism products should be adapted to meet the needs of specific tourist groups, particularly in border regions.

“This applies not only to the work of small and medium-sized businesses but also to digital services. Tourist locations must have reliable mobile connectivity and internet access. Hotels and other key destinations should focus on maintaining a high level of service and security with reasonable pricing. We must ensure favorable conditions for tourists—from arrival, throughout their stay, and until they leave the country,” the prime minister said.

As part of the directive, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry for Emergency Situations, and local administrations, has been tasked with developing a comprehensive plan within one week to enhance the experience of foreign visitors.

Additionally, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry will work with the tourism sector to expand digital platforms such as the national tourism portal, the eQonaq migration service, and online transportation and accommodation tools.

Particular attention will be given to high-risk areas, with Prime Minister Bektenov calling for improved oversight of mountain gear and safety equipment, increased awareness of safety practices among tourists, and the development of infrastructure that supports both convenience and safety.

The tourism sector in Kazakhstan has experienced a notable upward trajectory. In the year 2024, the nation experienced an influx of 15.3 million international tourists alongside a robust participation of 10.5 million domestic travelers. At present, Kazakhstan facilitates visa-exempt ingress for nationals from 87 jurisdictions, while individuals from 107 nations are eligible to procure an electronic visa through streamlined digital processes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel