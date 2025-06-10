Kazakhstan boosts trade with Aktau's new container hub to develop Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
A new container hub in Aktau, Kazakhstan, was completed ahead of schedule to boost the Middle Corridor’s transit capacity, following a directive by President Tokayev in 2023. The project, led by KTZ Express JSC with Chinese partners including the Lianyungang port and China Communications Construction Company, features advanced logistics infrastructure.
