Kazakhstan boosts trade with Aktau's new container hub to develop Middle Corridor

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

A new container hub in Aktau, Kazakhstan, was completed ahead of schedule to boost the Middle Corridor’s transit capacity, following a directive by President Tokayev in 2023. The project, led by KTZ Express JSC with Chinese partners including the Lianyungang port and China Communications Construction Company, features advanced logistics infrastructure.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register