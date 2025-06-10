EU, EBRD ignite green investment wave in Bulgaria and Greece

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is partnering with ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to boost green financing in Bulgaria and Greece through a 14 million euros EU-backed guarantee. The initiative, under the InvestEU programme, aims to accelerate investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy across key sectors, supporting both countries’ transitions to a greener economy.

