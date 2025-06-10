Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to stage joint drills: “Indestructible Brotherhood-2025” and “Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-2025” (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. In accordance with the military cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a flag exchange ceremony was held in Nakhchivan as part of the preparations for the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2025" computer-assisted command-staff exercise and the "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-2025" joint live-fire tactical exercise, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The flag platoon marched from the Combined Arms Army (CAA) Headquarters towards the Umid Bridge over the Araz river, the Sadarak border checkpoint. Simultaneously, the Turkish flag platoon marched from the Doghubeyazit district of Aghri province towards the ceremony venue.

At the Umid Bridge, a flag exchange ceremony was held following the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Independence March of the Republic of Türkiye.

Then the units and military equipment participating in the exercise moved from the border checkpoint to Nakhchivan.

According to the exercise plan, tank, mechanized, and commando units will accomplish various training-combat tasks with the support of artillery, air defense, and aviation units.