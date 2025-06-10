Presidents of Uzbekistan, Bulgaria agree on steps to boost trade and investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held official talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Residence, with discussions focused on deepening trade and economic cooperation across a broad range of sectors, Trend reports.

A major point of discussion was the increase in bilateral trade turnover, particularly through the expansion of mutual exports and imports of textiles, food products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metal goods, and technological equipment.

To stimulate trade growth, both sides agreed to establish national trade houses in Tashkent and Sofia, streamline the accreditation of laboratories, and provide preferential credit lines to support business and investment initiatives.

The parties also identified several priority areas for joint projects, including agriculture and the food industry, pharmaceuticals, geology, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, IT, and tourism. Special attention was given to the development of efficient land and air transport corridors. In this context, the two countries will explore the possibility of launching direct flights between Uzbekistan and Bulgaria.

To facilitate structured cooperation in the field of labor migration, Uzbekistan plans to open a representative office of its Migration Agency in Sofia.

Both leaders also reiterated their dedication to enhancing humanitarian linkages, encompassing academic and scientific collaborations. A key initiative in this area is the upcoming meeting of rectors from leading universities, scheduled to take place this year in the city of Andijan.

To ensure the effective implementation of the agreements reached, the two sides agreed to adopt a joint "roadmap" and enhance the role of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission. Regional leaders and representatives of major companies will also be actively involved in this process.

At the conclusion of the talks, President Rumen Radev extended an official invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a return visit to Bulgaria at a mutually convenient time.

