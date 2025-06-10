Iran's FM unveils nation's stance towards IAEA Board's decisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Iran will react in accordance with the decisions made by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Trend reports.

Araghchi emphasized that any unfounded decisions by the IAEA Board would face a corresponding response from Iran. He further explained that the responsibility for such actions would lie with the parties using the agency for their own purposes.

The official reiterated that Iran's position on nuclear energy remains principled, stressing that the country fully intends to utilize nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, including uranium enrichment. He condemned the recent actions by the United States and three European countries, who are attempting to present a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors.

"Iran will never move toward nuclear weapons as a principle. However, we will not give up our right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," Araghchi affirmed.

Regarding Japan’s foreign policy, Araghchi expressed hope that Japan, given its balanced approach, would play a role in strengthening dialogue among IAEA Board members and encourage other countries to adopt similar positions.

On his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also welcomed the continuation of indirect discussions between Iran and the United States. He highlighted the importance of Iran's legal right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

To recall, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, and 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

