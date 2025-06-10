Iran set to make efforts to connect its Ardabil rail with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Efforts will be made to connect the railway of Ardabil Province, located in northwestern Iran, to the railways of Azerbaijan, the new Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilu said during a meeting with the Ardabil Province Governor Masoud Emami Yeghaneh, Trend reports.

According to him, both the connection of the railway line and the construction of a railway terminal will be kept in the spotlight.

"Ardabil Province is important in the mutual relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. The opportunities and potential of this province play an important role in strengthening these relations," he added.

To note, the distance between Ardabil County, the center of Ardabil Province, and Parsabad County, located on the border with Azerbaijan, is approximately 250 kilometers. The current Iranian government is focusing on the construction of the Ardabil-Parsabad railway line.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel