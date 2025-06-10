President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new administrative building of State Customs Committee (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the new administrative building of the State Customs Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov briefed the head of state on the facilities established in the building.

The 18-storey building, with a total area of 25,000 square meters, offers modern, high-quality working conditions for the Committee’s staff.

State-of-the-art technologies were extensively utilized throughout the design and construction phases. All specialists involved in the project – including designers, engineers, and construction workers – are Azerbaijani citizens and alumni of local universities.

The building features a Target Center that enables the monitoring of cargo transportation across the country via an electronic map. It also provides customs control over vessels in the Caspian Sea and real-time video surveillance of customs checkpoints. The facility is equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered risk management system and a robust IT infrastructure. Specialized equipment for detecting and preventing cyber threats has been installed, and cutting-edge ICT solutions are fully integrated to support both current and future operations.

A suspended green terrace spanning 1,200 square meters has been created on the fifth floor of the building, featuring a variety of trees and ornamental shrubs. A 500-square-meter open-air area has been developed to include a recreational and walking zone for employees, along with a newly built café.

Beyond office space, the building also includes a 500-seat conference hall, 17 meeting rooms, a shooting range, sports facilities, a canteen, and a café.

The head of state toured the museum, which houses historical and cultural artifacts confiscated by customs authorities at different times. The exhibits cover a timeline from the first millennium BC to the 1950s and reflect the history of different world nations.

