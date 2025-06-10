Chinese FM opines on 2028 Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. China is ready to consider hosting the UN Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum in 2028, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Foreign Minister of China, said in a video address at an event dedicated to the celebration of the first International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, Trend reports.

"On June 10 this year, we celebrate the first International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, established by the UN. I am pleased to celebrate this special day with friends from around the world. In the modern world, there are more than 200 countries and regions and more than 2,500 peoples. In the process of production and life, peoples have created bright and unique civilizations.

They develop in parallel and enrich each other, making our ‘global village’ diverse, dynamic, and full of vitality, and all humanity an inseparable community with a shared destiny. In the face of unprecedented changes unseen in a hundred years, the value of civilization is more relevant than ever, interaction between civilizations becomes especially important, and dialogue between them is timely and necessary," he added.

Wang Yi reminded that last year, with the unanimous support of all member states, the 78th session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by 83 countries, including China and others, establishing the International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, to be observed annually on June 10.

"This reflects the common aspiration of the peoples of the world for dialogue between civilizations and the progress of humanity.

- Dialogue between civilizations is a bridge to peace. In the year marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II and the founding of the UN, peace remains the common desire of all peoples. Dialogue between civilizations helps eliminate disagreements, overcome prejudices, strengthen trust, and ensure common security.

- Dialogue between civilizations is a driver of development. In ancient times, the Great Silk Road connected East and West, promoting the progress of human society. Today, in the era of globalization, dialogue between civilizations and the exchange of ideas and technologies stimulate the common development of countries and the joint advancement of world modernization.

- Dialogue between civilizations is a bridge of friendship. History clearly shows openness promotes mutual understanding, and exchange deepens trust. Dialogue between civilizations helps overcome differences, find points of contact, and bring peoples closer, fostering harmonious coexistence," said the minister.

Wang Yi emphasized that Chinese civilization originated on the land of China and, over thousands of years, has formed distinctly expressed traits of continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peacefulness.

"In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Civilization Initiative, calling for the promotion of common human values, preservation and innovative development of civilizational heritage, and deepening humanitarian exchange and international cooperation. This is an important contribution by China to advancing dialogue between civilizations," he said.

The minister noted that standing at a historic crossroads, China proposes the following three directions of work.

"First, let's be defenders of civilizational equality.

Civilizations are not divided into superior and inferior, good and bad. It is necessary to respect the right of peoples to choose their development path and social system, reject the theory of the ‘clash of civilizations,’ oppose interference in internal affairs, resist unilateral actions and power politics, protect justice and equality, and ensure equal dignity for all. Genuine multilateralism should be adhered to, supporting the central role of the UN in promoting dialogue between civilizations, replacing confrontation with cooperation, zero-sum games with mutually beneficial interaction, and defending peaceful coexistence of different civilizations.

Second, let's be practitioners of civilizational exchange.

The international community should more actively promote exchange and mutual learning. Through dialogue between civilizations, we can draw wisdom to solve global problems and expand paths to modernization. China is ready to consider hosting the UN Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum in 2028 and to provide contributions to UN bodies engaged in dialogue between civilizations. We will continue to support platforms such as the Forum of Ancient Civilizations to create more effective mechanisms of global dialogue.

Third, let's be promoters of civilizational progress.

The international community should facilitate the free flow of ideas, technologies, and people, constantly expanding the horizons of human knowledge. We must ensure that technologies, including artificial intelligence, serve the common good, contribute to the transmission and renewal of civilizational heritage, enrich the common material and spiritual wealth of humanity, and help build an inclusive community with a shared destiny," he said.

Wang Yi emphasized that humanity has only one Earth and one common future.

"Let's together raise the sail of dialogue, play the symphony of fusion, and build an even more beautiful human civilization!" he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel