Azerbaijani methanol exports to Israel see notable price upswing

In the first quarter of the year, Azerbaijan's methanol exports to Israel fell significantly in volume but saw a sharp increase in average price, rising by over 70 percent year-on-year. Despite reduced tonnage, the higher unit price helped limit the overall revenue decline, reflecting shifting market dynamics in methanol trade.

