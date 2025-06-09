Iran’s Lorestan customs sees sharp export growth in early 2025

Exports through Lorestan Province's customs office in western Iran rose notably in the first two months of the current Iranian year, with a 22% increase in value and a 42% rise in volume compared to the same period last year. Key exported goods included ferrosilicon, hydrocarbons, and calcium carbonate, reaching twelve countries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register