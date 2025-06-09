Iran’s export sector gains altitude through Imam Khomeini Airport operations

In the first two months of the current Iranian year, exports through Imam Khomeini International Airport totaled over $40 million, mainly consisting of pharmaceutical products and saffron bound for the UAE and Iraq, while imports reached $1.8 billion. Iran’s broader non-oil trade saw a slight decline in export value but a rise in volume, with imports also dropping in value compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register