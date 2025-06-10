Kazakhstan, Belgium push forward Middle Corridor vision at Antwerp-Brugge meeting

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan is deepening logistics and infrastructure ties with Belgium to expand multimodal services along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor. A round table hosted at the Port of Antwerp-Brugge highlighted strategic cooperation aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s transit role in Europe and boosting sustainable transport links.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register