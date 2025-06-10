Iran spotlights new avenues to boost transit with Kazakhstan
Photo: Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran
Iran and Kazakhstan plan to raise cargo transit to 10 million tons per year. Deputy Minister Jabbar Ali Zakeri emphasized stronger transport ties and increased freight train routes. Iran also aims to boost trade under its free trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union.
