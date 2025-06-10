Kyrgyzstan reports fresh figures on agricultural lending activity
Kyrgyzstan has issued a total of 5,055 preferential agricultural loans worth 3.13 billion soms ($35.8 million) as of early June 2025 under the Agricultural Financing-13 project. The loans support livestock farming, crop production, water-saving technologies, and machinery leasing through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank, offering favorable terms including low interest rates and flexible collateral requirements.
