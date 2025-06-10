Development work on Iran's joint gas field with Qatar accelerates

The ball is rolling in the 11th phase of the South Pars gas field, according to Iranian Petropars CEO Hamidreza Saghafi. Right now, we're three-quarters of the way there with 41 percent of the heavy lifting done. The repairs for the SPD11A well are all wrapped up, and we’re gearing up for installation within a month, provided the logistics fall into place like a well-oiled machine.

