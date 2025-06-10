Kazakhstan, Jordan strengthen ties in peaceful atomic energy cooperation
Kazakhstan and Jordan rolled up their sleeves for a high-level meeting, aiming to put their heads together on expanding cooperation in peaceful atomic energy. Hot-button issues on the table were research reactors for medical isotopes, small modular reactors, radiation protection, and nuclear safety.
