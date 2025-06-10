Kyrgyzstan sees strong uptick in non-cash transactions in early 2025
In Q1 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s non-cash payment systems showed strong growth. Payments through the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (GSRPS) increased 3.3 times year-on-year to 14.2 trillion soms, with transactions rising 37 percent. The Small Retail and Regular Payments Clearing System (SPK) processed 87.5 billion soms, a 2.8 percent increase, while the number of transactions fell by 6.8 percent. Total non-cash payments across both systems amounted to 14.3 trillion soms.
