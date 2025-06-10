Iran confirms new round of indirect nuclear talks With US in Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue will take place in Oman on June 15, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

According to him, based on the results of the consultations, the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the US is scheduled for Sunday in Muscat.

According to a publication on the Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the head of the department Abbas Araghchi will travel to Norway on June 11-12 to participate in a conference to be held in Oslo.