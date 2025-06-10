Iran’s non-oil exports to Georgia see modest value growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Iran exported 35,800 tons of non-oil products worth $13.8 million to Georgia in the first month of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through April 20, 2025).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Customs Administration indicates that the value of Iran’s non-oil exports to Georgia increased by 1.24 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while the volume decreased by 6 percent.

In the interim, Iran's exportation metrics indicated a volume of 38,100 tons of non-hydrocarbon commodities, translating to a fiscal valuation of $13.6 million directed towards the Georgian market during the corresponding timeframe of the previous annum.



The analysis delineates that Iran predominantly engaged in the exportation of agrarian commodities, ferrous and non-ferrous alloys, an array of piping solutions, geological resources, vitreous receptacles, and petrochemical derivatives, alongside a spectrum of ancillary merchandise to the Georgian market.



The bilateral trade volume between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Georgia during the specified timeframe attained a substantial figure of 36,700 metric tons, with a corresponding monetary valuation of $16.9 million. This signifies a contraction of 22.3 percent in monetary terms and an 11.8 percent reduction in throughput relative to the corresponding month of the prior fiscal year.



The data from the Customs Administration indicates that during the inaugural month of the fiscal year, Iran achieved an export volume of 8.95 million tons of non-oil commodities, translating to a monetary value of $2.94 billion. In a year-over-year analysis, the nation’s non-oil export metrics exhibited a contraction of 8 percent in terms of monetary valuation and a decrease of 8.3 percent in volumetric output.

