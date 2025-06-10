Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to June 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 644,073 rials, and one euro is 735,873 rials, while on June 9, one euro was 728,135 rials.

Currency Rial on June 10 Rial on June 9 1 US dollar USD 644,073 639,238 1 British pound GBP 873,586 865,028 1 Swiss franc CHF 784,987 777,504 1 Swedish króna SEK 67,155 66,289 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,059 63,196 1 Danish krone DKK 98,645 97,661 1 Indian rupee INR 7,519 7,454 1 UAE Dirham AED 175,377 174,061 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,099,242 2,077,466 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 228,252 226,624 100 Japanese yen JPY 446,149 441,319 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 82,069 81,465 1 Omani rial OMR 1,673,537 1,660,155 1 Canadian dollar CAD 470,922 466,908 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 390,041 384,476 1 South African rand ZAR 36,372 35,977 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,416 16,300 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,150 8,130 1 Qatari riyal QAR 176,943 175,615 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 49,110 48,786 1 Syrian pound SYP 50 49 1 Australian dollar AUD 420,292 414,997 1 Saudi riyal SAR 171,753 170,463 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,712,960 1,700,101 1 Singapore dollar SGD 501,156 495,737 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 526,940 521,505 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,534 21,376 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 307 304 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 469,714 465,630 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,961 116,994 1 Chinese yuan CNY 89,688 88,924 100 Thai baht THB 1,971,856 1,950,920 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 152,149 151,196 1,000 South Korean won KRW 475,324 470,005 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 908,425 901,605 1 euro EUR 735,873 728,135 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 126,468 125,336 1 Georgian lari GEL 236,050 234,025 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,548 39,261 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,223 9,153 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 196,669 195,187 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 378,867 376,022 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,154,047 1,145,632 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,996 64,665 1 Turkmen manat TMT 184,064 182,601 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,527 6,505

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,696 rials and $1 costs 711,313 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,561 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,939 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 822,000–825,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 939,000–942,000 rials.

