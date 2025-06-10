Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 10

Business Materials 10 June 2025 09:31 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to June 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 644,073 rials, and one euro is 735,873 rials, while on June 9, one euro was 728,135 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 10

Rial on June 9

1 US dollar

USD

644,073

639,238

1 British pound

GBP

873,586

865,028

1 Swiss franc

CHF

784,987

777,504

1 Swedish króna

SEK

67,155

66,289

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,059

63,196

1 Danish krone

DKK

98,645

97,661

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,519

7,454

1 UAE Dirham

AED

175,377

174,061

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,099,242

2,077,466

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

228,252

226,624

100 Japanese yen

JPY

446,149

441,319

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

82,069

81,465

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,673,537

1,660,155

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

470,922

466,908

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

390,041

384,476

1 South African rand

ZAR

36,372

35,977

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,416

16,300

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,150

8,130

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

176,943

175,615

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,110

48,786

1 Syrian pound

SYP

50

49

1 Australian dollar

AUD

420,292

414,997

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

171,753

170,463

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,712,960

1,700,101

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

501,156

495,737

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

526,940

521,505

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,534

21,376

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

307

304

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

469,714

465,630

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,961

116,994

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

89,688

88,924

100 Thai baht

THB

1,971,856

1,950,920

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

152,149

151,196

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

475,324

470,005

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

908,425

901,605

1 euro

EUR

735,873

728,135

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

126,468

125,336

1 Georgian lari

GEL

236,050

234,025

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,548

39,261

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,223

9,153

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

196,669

195,187

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

378,867

376,022

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,154,047

1,145,632

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,996

64,665

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

184,064

182,601

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,527

6,505

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,696 rials and $1 costs 711,313 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,561 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 691,939 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 822,000–825,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 939,000–942,000 rials.

