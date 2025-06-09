Iran reports major uptick in Shourijeh Gas Storage activity

Iran's Shurije D underground gas storage facility has seen a significant increase in gas injection, rising by over 20% compared to last year, with 589 million cubic meters injected between March and June. The facility's capacity will further expand with the completion of its second phase, which includes drilling new wells and installing advanced equipment, significantly boosting its operational output.

