Kyrgyzstan sees growth in plant-based agricultural exports
Kyrgyzstan’s plant-based agricultural exports experienced notable growth in early 2025, driven by increased shipments of vegetables, fruits, and berries. Key export gains included carrots, cabbage, apples, and sweet cherries, reflecting rising international demand for fresh, high-quality produce.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy