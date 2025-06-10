Azerbaijan’s methanol exports to Romania drop in 1Q2025

Azerbaijan’s methanol exports to Romania saw a sharp decline in the first quarter of the year, dropping by nearly two and a half times in volume and over one-third in value compared to the same period last year. Despite this, Azerbaijan continued exporting methanol to several countries, with total export revenue reaching $28.2 million.

