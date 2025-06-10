Azerbaijan's Baku sees growth in average monthly salary over past several years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The average monthly nominal salary of hired employees in Baku amounted to 1,357 manat ($800) from January through March of the current year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Baku City Statistics Department shows that this metric experienced an escalation of 334.4 manat ($197), reflecting a substantial increase of 32.7 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe five years prior (1,023 manat or $603).



It is noteworthy that, in juxtaposition to the inaugural quarter of 2024, the mean monthly nominal remuneration for wage-earning personnel in Baku has experienced an uptick of 9.1 percent.

