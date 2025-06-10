Azerbaijan's Baku sees growth in average monthly salary over past several years

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
10 June 2025
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The average monthly nominal salary of hired employees in Baku amounted to 1,357 manat ($800) from January through March of the current year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Baku City Statistics Department shows that this metric experienced an escalation of 334.4 manat ($197), reflecting a substantial increase of 32.7 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe five years prior (1,023 manat or $603).

It is noteworthy that, in juxtaposition to the inaugural quarter of 2024, the mean monthly nominal remuneration for wage-earning personnel in Baku has experienced an uptick of 9.1 percent.

