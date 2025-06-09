Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish servicemen leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in joint exercises

Politics Materials 9 June 2025 21:30 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish servicemen leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in joint exercises
Photo: Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye / X

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces left for Azerbaijan, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, Turkish military personnel will take part in the "Indestructible Brotherhood" exercises, which will be held in Nakhchivan.

It is noted that a flag exchange ceremony was held on the Hasrat Bridge.

To note, computer-supported command and staff exercises called "Indestructible Brotherhood" will be held from June 12 to 19 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the participation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

