Kyrgyzstan expands reach of its livestock exports
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan significantly increased its livestock product exports in the first five months of 2025, with dairy exports reaching 16,462 tons—up by 3,623 tons from last year. Notable growth was seen in cheese, butter, powdered milk, and eggs, alongside gains in fish feed, hides, by-products, and honey. The Ministry of Agriculture credits the rise to strong product quality, growing international demand, and effective government support.
