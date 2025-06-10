President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Portugal

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Portuguese Republic.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal in an atmosphere of friendship, and to maintain our mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Portugal everlasting prosperity," the letter reads.