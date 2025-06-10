Kazakhstan, North Macedonia explore joint projects in green energy and digitalization
Photo: Kazakh Invest
During the official visit of Timcho Mucunski, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia to Kazakhstan, a roundtable was held to enhance bilateral cooperation in investment, tourism, and technology. Representatives from government, business, and industry discussed opportunities in digitalization, green energy, logistics, and more.
