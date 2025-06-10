China spotlights surge in its tourist flow to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The number of tourists from China who visited Azerbaijan grew by 70 percent, Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said during a briefing dedicated to the celebration of the first International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, held in Baku, Trend reports.

She underscored that the humanitarian bonds between the two countries are blossoming at a breakneck pace, particularly in the realms of tourism, education, culture, and media.

"From January through April of this year, the number of Chinese tourists who came to Azerbaijan rose by 70 percent compared to the same period last year," Mei pointed out.

