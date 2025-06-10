Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees rise in tax revenues from private sector
Nearly 96 million manat ($56.6 million) in taxes was collected in Nakhchivan, up 22.6 percent from last year. Private sector tax revenues reached 64.1 million manat ($37.8 million), rising 26.9 percent. The private sector contributed 66.8 percent of total taxes paid.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy