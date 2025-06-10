Iranian official stresses importance of Azerbaijan-bordered Astara crossing point

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The Astara border crossing holds great importance as the only point between Iran and Azerbaijan with connections by sea, road, and rail, Hadi Haghshenas, Governor of Gilan Province, located in northern Iran, said during a meeting with the new Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, Trend reports.

According to him, in the past year alone (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), more than two million trucks passed through the Astara border crossing point, and an average of 500 trucks passed through daily.

The Gilan governor added that relations and cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan are expected to increase effectively in the economic, cultural, and transit fields.

At the meeting, Demirchilu said that the simplification of economic relations between Gilan province and Azerbaijan and support for transit projects will be kept in the spotlight.

To note, Iran aims to significantly increase cargo transportation through the Astara border crossing point in the next two to three years.

