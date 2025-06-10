Azerbaijani oil makes its way up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 9 grew by $0.63 (0.9 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $70.79 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.66 (0.96 percent) to $69.5 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $0.66 (1.19 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.02 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $0.74 (1.09 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $68.85 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

