Chinese ambassador depicts Global Civilization Initiative co-efforts with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ Azerbaijan and China are activating cooperation through the Global Civilization Initiative, the Chinese ambassador Lu Mei said at a briefing held at the embassy, Trend reports.

She emphasized that the establishment of the International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations and the adoption of the corresponding resolution by the UN General Assembly with the support of 83 countries, including Azerbaijan, clearly reflects the general desire to deepen the dialogue between civilizations and promote human progress.

"Azerbaijan actively supports the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China, highly appreciates the adopted resolution on the proclamation of the International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, and is ready to jointly promote respect for the diversity of cultures, as well as actively develop humanitarian exchanges and cooperation," the diplomat noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel