BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The "Neptun" drilling rig made its way to Azerbaijan from the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, thanks to the hard work of ASCO ships, a key player in the AZCON Holding family, Trend reports via AZCON Holding.

The "Hovsan", "Hovsan 2", "SOCAR 1", "Andoga", "Shuvalan", and "Mardakan" units were engaged in the towing maneuver of the rig apparatus.



The intricate maritime maneuver, spanning a duration of three days, was executed with precision by highly skilled operatives, ensuring comprehensive safety protocols were adhered to throughout the operation.

AZCON (Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding) operates as a public legal entity, strategically positioned to optimize the governance and operational synergy of state-owned enterprises, state-affiliated business entities, and public legal entities within its jurisdiction. The objective is to optimize operational efficiencies, bolster competitive advantage, and fortify fiscal sustainability in accordance with established protocols.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel