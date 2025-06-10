Azerbaijan's average interest rate on term deposits increases
As of May 1, 2025, the average interest rate on new term deposits in Azerbaijan was 7.12 percent in manat and 4.32 percent in foreign currency. Compared to last year, rates on manat deposits dropped by 0.83 points, while foreign currency rates increased by 1.86 points. Meanwhile, average interest rates on new loans rose to 18.87 percent in manat and 6.08 percent in foreign currency.
