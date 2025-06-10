Moody's assigns strikingly novel rating to Bulgarian energy giant's new bond
Photo: Bulgarian Energy Holding
A new senior unsecured bond issued by Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has been rated Ba2 by Moody's, but the company's overall Corporate Family Rating remains unchanged at Ba1. Because of its strategic infrastructure ownership and robust low-carbon energy mix, BEH is able to make this transition with relative ease.
