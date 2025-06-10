PASHA Bank highlights investment support for dev't in Karabakh and East Zangazur

PASHA Bank has committed 300 million manat ($176.4 million) to support the development of Karabakh and East Zangazur, with a mix of cash financing and non-cash obligations. This includes $117.6 million in guarantees and collateral, along with direct loans and credit lines amounting to $58.8 million.

