Azerbaijan's Baku court continues trial on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The court proceedings in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia, who is accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on June 10, Trend reports.

At the open court session held in the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with a translator in the language he knew, i.e., Russian, as well as a lawyer of his own choosing for his defense.

Before the interrogation, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations stipulated by law to the victims who were participating in the court proceedings for the first time.

At the beginning of the session, the defendant Ruben Vardanyan submitted another motion to the court regarding the presentation of a copy of the indictment to his family members and requested that the motions he had made in previous sessions be considered.

Ruben Vardanyan's lawyer, Avraam Berman, also defended his position.

Judge Zeynal Agayev stated that the motions currently submitted to the court had already been considered in previous sessions and relevant decisions had been made, so they would not be discussed this time.

After that, the defendant Ruben Vardanyan again appealed to the court and submitted another motion for an expert examination to verify the conformity of the Russian translation of the indictment in the criminal case in which he was accused with the Azerbaijani language version.

Nasir Bayramov, head of the department of the State Prosecution Protection Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, said that the defendant repeatedly applies with the same content in the motion. Therefore, the motion should not be the subject of discussion.

Then the court retired to the deliberation room to make a decision. According to the decision made as a result of the deliberation, the motion was not granted.

After that, the victims testified in court.

Zaur Badalov, who was questioned as a legal successor of the victim, stated that his son, Javidan Badalov, was killed in Kalbajar as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Ilgar Khalilov, the father of Gadim Khalilov, and Sadagat Samadov, the father of Elnur Samadov, also said that their sons were killed as a result of fire opened by the enemy in the Kalbajar district.

Niyamaddin Sadigov, who was questioned as a legal successor, stated that his son, Jeyhun Sadigov, and another legal successor, Teyyub Azizaliyev, stated that their son, Seymur Azizaliyev, were killed as a result of the enemy's provocation.

The victim Elbrus Eminov stated that he was injured as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, and Baloglan Feyzullayev stated that he was injured as a result of the explosion of an "F1" hand grenade thrown at them.

The victim Tural Jabiyev stated that he received a gunshot wound as a result of being shot at by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojaly.

The victim Togrul Osmanli said that he received shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion of a grenade thrown by the enemy in the direction of Khojaly.

Huseyn Hadiyev stated in his testimony that he was injured in the right chest as a result of the explosion of a shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Khojavend district.

The victim Farzani Najafzadeh stated while giving testimony that he was injured as a result of a bullet fired from a sniper rifle hitting his left shoulder. After that, while the people next to him were bandaging his wound, the remnants of the Armenian Army and illegal Armenian armed groups dropped a grenade via drone to the place where they were. He stated in response to a question from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova that as a result of the grenade explosion, he received shrapnel wounds to his left hand and left side of his face.

Fikret Mammadov said that he and Nasimi Mammadov were injured in Aghdam as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The victim Elchin Guliyev said that he, Ravan Rzazade and Emin Jafarov were injured, and Tural Jahangirov and Ruslan Lalayev were killed as a result of fire opened by Armenian soldiers in the Kalbajar district.

Shukur Zeynalov stated in his testimony that he received a gunshot wound as a result of fire opened by the enemy in the direction of Aghdara. In response to questions from Vusal Aliyev, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, the victim stated that there were deaths as a result of the shootings.

The victim Famil Mammadov stated in his testimony that he received shrapnel injuries as a result of the explosion of an artillery shell that fell near him while he was in Aghdara.

Ruslan Abbasov said that he was injured in Aghdam as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Jeyhun Shahnamazli stated in his testimony that he was injured in Khankendi as a result of the explosion of a shell placed on a drone in a makeshift manner by the enemy.

Shakir Fataliyev stated in his testimony that he was injured as a result of the explosion of an artillery shell.

The victim Amir Yusifov stated in his testimony that he was injured in Kalbajar as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell.

The victim Elgun Aslanli stated in his testimony that he was subjected to enemy provocation in the direction of Lachin. In response to a question from Tugay Rahimli, assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, E. Aslanli said that while trying to avoid the shootings, one of the shells fell within 5 meters of him and exploded, resulting in various bodily injuries.

Eljan Nagiyev stated that he was injured in Khojaly as a result of the explosion of an "F1" grenade thrown by the enemy.

The victim Elmir Gurbanov stated that he and other people were injured in Aghdam as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups, and that several people were killed during the incident.

The victim Nurlan Musayev stated in response to a question from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev that he and several other people were injured as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy, and that Omar Shirinov, who was with him at the time of the incident, was killed.

The victim Samran Gurbanli said that he was injured in the Aghdara direction. In response to a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he stated that as a result of the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups near him, Khayal Janbakhishov, who was with him at that time, was killed, and he received various injuries.

The victims - Ruslan Shikhiyev in Lachin, Vusal Ibrahimov and Elgiz Ismayilzade in Aghdara, Parviz Guliyev, Ahad Khalilzade, Murad Khalilov, Nasib Alakbarov in Kalbajar stated that they were injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

During the court proceedings, the opinions of the forensic medical examinations conducted on the victims were also announced.

The next court session has been scheduled for June 17.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).