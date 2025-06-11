Bilateral meeting shines spotlight on Estonia’s humanitarian efforts in Palestine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna met yesterday in Tallinn with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Palestine, Varsen Ohannes Vartan Aghabekian, to discuss developments in the Middle East and strengthen bilateral cooperation between Estonia and Palestine, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia.

Minister Tsahkna reiterated Estonia’s longstanding support for a two-state solution as essential for achieving lasting peace in the region. The ministers exchanged views on the current challenges facing the Palestinian people and explored opportunities to enhance diplomatic efforts toward peace and stability.

Tsahkna inquired about the Palestinian Authority’s take on the road ahead for peace in Gaza and the wider picture of putting the two-state framework into action.

“Diplomatic efforts must continue in order to achieve a lasting end to the conflict,” he emphasized. “Respect for international humanitarian law remains a key priority in all peacebuilding efforts,” Tsahkna noted.

Despite limited resources, Estonia has continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the wider region through various international aid organizations. Last week, the Estonian government allocated €50,000 in humanitarian funding, divided equally between the UN Population Fund and the Occupied Palestinian Territory Humanitarian Fund.

This latest allocation followed a worsening humanitarian crisis, with 2.2 million people in Gaza currently in need of urgent assistance. Since 2023, Estonia has contributed a total of €330,000 in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through six different aid organizations.

“Humanitarian aid must reach those in need,” Minister Tsahkna stated. “The international community must work to ensure unimpeded access for humanitarian organizations, open additional border crossing points, and support the delivery and distribution of essential supplies.”

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued dialogue and cooperation between Estonia and Palestine in support of regional peace and humanitarian relief efforts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel