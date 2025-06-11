Azerbaijan Special Forces set to dive into Eternal Brotherhood-IV multinational drills

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. On June 10, the final planning conference for the Eternal Brotherhood-IV multinational exercise to be held in our country in September 2025, with the participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan, was organized, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At the conference held in Baku, the representatives of the special forces from the participating countries chewed the fat about the course of the exercise and organizational issues while also fielding questions on various aspects. The meeting focused on organizing joint operational training and ensuring interoperability between special forces.

Detailed planning of the practical stage of exercise was carried out, and the tasks to be performed under various scenarios were discussed. Important issues such as military cooperation and exchange of experience were also discussed at the conference.

Eternal Brotherhood-IV, a multinational exercise, is aimed at enhancing the joint operational capabilities of the participating countries and contributing to strengthening regional security.

