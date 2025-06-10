KazTransOil’s Batumi Sea Port reaches global port security requirements
Photo: KazTransOil
Batumi Sea Port has confirmed compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code following a joint audit by the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard. The inspection praised the port's security systems and operational organization.
