Tajikistan sees surge in QR codes infrastructure
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
By March 2025's close, Tajikistan's digital payment infrastructure had grown substantially, with self-service kiosks, POS terminals, ATMs, and QR codes proliferating across the country's commercial and service sectors. Another indicator of the country's ongoing transition to a digital economy is the substantial year-on-year increase in the amount and frequency of cashless transactions conducted using electronic wallets and credit cards.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy