Tajikistan sees surge in QR codes infrastructure

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

By March 2025's close, Tajikistan's digital payment infrastructure had grown substantially, with self-service kiosks, POS terminals, ATMs, and QR codes proliferating across the country's commercial and service sectors. Another indicator of the country's ongoing transition to a digital economy is the substantial year-on-year increase in the amount and frequency of cashless transactions conducted using electronic wallets and credit cards.

