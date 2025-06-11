Uzbekistan, EBRD putting cards on table with future investment plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has already put its money where its mouth is in Uzbekistan, with investments topping 5.5 billion euros, and this year, they're looking to add another 1.1 billion euros to the pot, primarily to give the private sector a leg up, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This announcement came ahead of the third session of the Foreign Investors Council, during discussions between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation from the EBRD led by the bank’s President Odile Renaud-Basso.

The delegation highlighted the successful implementation of the Partnership Strategy, including ongoing transformative initiatives in the banking sector actively supported by the EBRD.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of enhancing the efficiency of cooperation and outlined key priority areas for future collaboration. These priorities include technological modernization of the water supply system, advancement of energy efficiency programs, development of the mortgage market, expansion of infrastructure for free economic zones, growth opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, and support for women’s entrepreneurship.

Focused emphasis was placed on advancing synergistic collaborations between public and private sectors in the domains of education and healthcare, alongside fostering innovation ecosystems for startups concentrating on artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives.



Furthermore, a discourse was conducted concerning the strategic framework for the imminent third convening of the Foreign Investors Council.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel