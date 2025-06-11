Kyrgyz official discloses nuts and bolts of joint social support efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11.​ Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to joint efforts in the field of social support, Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kyyal Zhanuzakova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the event "Strong families—strong societies: family support policies in the OTS countries" within the framework of the Second Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Departments Responsible for Family and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.

"Today's meeting is an important platform for exchanging experience, strengthening, and mutual understanding between the fraternal Turkic states. Family, social protection, and support for vulnerable groups of the population are not just spheres of public policy but also the basis for sustainable development, national cohesion, and human capital.

Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to joint efforts in the field of social support, especially in such pressing areas as family support, social integration, and protection of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities," she added.

Zhanuzakova noted that interaction within the framework of the OTS will give new impetus to the development and implementation of effective, people-oriented social initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel