BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rihad Ibrahimli (110 kg) won the gold medal at the European U17 Championships, which is taking place in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, Trend reports.

Ibrahimli defeated Bulgarian Denis Lazarov in the final match.

Earlier, two other Azerbaijani wrestlers, Gurban Majnunov (48 kg) and Nijat Eylagaliyev (80 kg), won bronze medals, defeating Nikolos Zinis (Greece, 4:1) and Jens Abrahamsson (Sweden, 10:0), respectively.