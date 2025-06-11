Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan explore new opportunities across key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 11. On the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Ataguliyev, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority issues related to the further strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, underscoring their shared commitment to deepening ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership.

Special attention was given to shaping a new agenda for comprehensive cooperation across key sectors, including trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, and water resource management. The leaders also emphasized the importance of enhancing industrial cooperation and developing joint initiatives in these areas.

The sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming Forum of Regions, as well as a number of joint business and cultural events aimed at reinforcing bilateral engagement.

According to official data, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $1.14 billion in 2024, reflecting steady growth in economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.